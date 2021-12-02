In March 2020, he issued a Public Notice in the media, as Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, giving notice that the Minister wishes to exercise his powers in terms of the Environmental Management Act to declare mapped wetlands in [[Harare]], Ruwa, Epworth and [[Chitungwiza]]. All interested and affected persons were called upon to submit comments, suggestions, objections or concerns read the notice. Viewpoints for or against will be a balancing act between conservation and development in this instance and the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry will have the mammoth task of justifying some privately owned areas ecologically sensitive.<ref name="zimbabwesituation"> [https://www.zimbabwesituation.com/news/vleis-balancing-conservation-development-for-the-environment/#more], ''Zimbabwe Situation, Published: 8 March, 2020, Accessed: 27 August, 2020''</ref>

Mangaliso Ndlovu was first elected into parliament career after winning the Bulilima East Constituency seat in the [[ 2018 Harmonised Elections]] . He is also a member of the Zanu PF Youth League National Executive. He is the former minister of Industry and Commerce before being reassigned to the [[Ministry of Environment, Tourism, Climate Change and Hospitality Industry]] after the sacking of [[Prisca Mupfumira]] on allegations of corruption involving [[National Social Security Authority]] (NSSA). He was replaced by [[Sekai Nzenza]] who assumed the role of Minister of Industry and Commerce after his reassignment.

Mangaliso Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean politician and Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry. He is a member of the ruling party, Zanu PF, and a member of parliament for Bulilima East Constituency. He is the former Minister of Industry and Commerce.

Background

Mangaliso Ndlovu was born on 16 November 1980 at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo. He is son to Zanu-PF Central Committee member, Richard Ndlovu.[2]

Education

He attended Insukamini Primary School for grade 1 to 7 and then Mpopoma High School for his secondary education. He enrolled with the National University of Science and Technology for his tertiary education where he studied Bachelor of Commerce Management with Finance and later Master of Science in Finance and Investment with the same institution.

Career

General

He is a former lecturer at Lupane State University's Department of Accounting and Finance. He is also a former Regional Manager (Mat South) at National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board (NIEEB).[3]

Political

References