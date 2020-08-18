Difference between revisions of "Mangaliso Ndlovu"

'''Mangaliso Ndlovu''' is a Zimbabwean politician and current Minister of Environment, Climate Change , Tourism and Hospitality Industry.<ref name="tourismupdate"> [http://www.tourismupdate.co.za/article/196858/Zimbabwe-appoints-tourism-minister],'' Southern & East African Tourism Update, Published: 13 November, 2019, Retrieved: 19 March, 2020''</ref> He is a member of the ruling party, [[Zanu PF]], and a member of parliament for Bulilima East Constituency. He is the former Minister of Industry and Commerce.

| birth_date = {{birth date |1980|11|16}} <!-- {{birth date |YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu<!-- only use if different from name above -->

Background

Mangaliso Ndlovu was born on 16 November 1980 at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo. He is son to Zanu-PF Central Committee member, Richard Ndlovu.[2]

Education

He attended Insukamini Primary School for grade 1 to 7 and then Mpopoma High School for his secondary education. He enrolled with the National University of Science and Technology for his tertiary education where he studied Bachelor of Commerce Management with Finance and later Master of Science in Finance and Investment with the same institution.

Career

General

He is a former lecturer at Lupane State University's Department of Accounting and Finance. He is also a former Regional Manager (Mat South) at National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board (NIEEB).[3]

Political

Mangaliso Ndlovu is new to parliamentary career after winning the Bulilima East Constituency seat in the 2018 harmonised elections. He is also a member of the Zanu PF Youth League National Executive.

