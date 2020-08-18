Difference between revisions of "Mangaliso Ndlovu"
Latest revision as of 18:09, 18 August 2020
|Mangaliso Ndlovu
|Born
|Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu
November 16, 1980
Mpilo Central Hospital, Bulawayo
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|National University of Science and Technology
|Occupation
|Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry
|Employer
|Ministry of Environment, Tourism, Climate Change and Hospitality Industry
|Organization
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Home town
|Plumtree
|Predecessor
|Prisca Mupfumira
|Successor
|Sekai Nzenza
|Parent(s)
Mangaliso Ndlovu is a Zimbabwean politician and current Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.[1] He is a member of the ruling party, Zanu PF, and a member of parliament for Bulilima East Constituency. He is the former Minister of Industry and Commerce.
Background
Mangaliso Ndlovu was born on 16 November 1980 at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo. He is son to Zanu-PF Central Committee member, Richard Ndlovu.[2]
Education
He attended Insukamini Primary School for grade 1 to 7 and then Mpopoma High School for his secondary education. He enrolled with the National University of Science and Technology for his tertiary education where he studied Bachelor of Commerce Management with Finance and later Master of Science in Finance and Investment with the same institution.
Career
General
He is a former lecturer at Lupane State University's Department of Accounting and Finance. He is also a former Regional Manager (Mat South) at National Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Board (NIEEB).[3]
Political
Mangaliso Ndlovu is new to parliamentary career after winning the Bulilima East Constituency seat in the 2018 harmonised elections. He is also a member of the Zanu PF Youth League National Executive.