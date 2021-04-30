Prince Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi is a South African politician and the former President of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) which he founded in 1975. Buthelezi is the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation a position he was appointed to in 1968. He has been the Inkosi of the Buthelezi Clan since 1953.

Background

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi was born in Mhalabathini, KwaZulu-Natal.[1]

Age

Prince Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi was born on 27 August 1928.[1]

Education

He holds a degree from the University of Fort Hare where he joined the ANC Youth League in 1949.[1][2]

Political Career

Prince Buthelezi entered the first democratic Parliament in April 1994 as President of the Inkatha Freedom Party. He served as Minister of Home Affairs in Nelson Mandela’s Cabinet under the Government of National Unity from 1994 to 1999.

He was appointed to continue as Minister of Home Affairs by Thabo Mbeki from 1999 to 2004.

He continues to serve in the National Parliament.[2]





Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)

On October 30, 2017, Buthelezi — who still served as IFP President — announced his retirement from public politics in South Africa.[3]