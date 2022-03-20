Difference between revisions of "Manica Diamonds Football Club"

Manica Diamonds were founded in late 2017 after Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamonds Company decided to form the club to help the community. [[ Luke Masomere ]] was named the club's first technical director.<ref name="Manica Post"> Ray Bande, [https://www.manicapost.co.zw/manica-diamond-fc-is-born/], ''The Manica Post'', Published: December 21, 2017, Retrieved: December 26, 2019</ref> They started out in the 2018 Eastern Division zone, Zimbabwe's regional second division. The Gem Boys were promoted after winning the 2018 Eastern Division zone with an undefeated record of 26-4-0.

Manica Diamonds Football Club is a Zimbabwean club in the country's top flight league the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League. They are known as “The Gem Boys”. The club was established in 2017 and based in Mutare. During the 2018 ZIFA Eastern Region Division One League they finished the season unbeaten managing 26 wins and 4 draws in their 30 matches.

Background

Manica Diamonds were founded in late 2017 after Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamonds Company decided to form the club to help the community. Luke Masomere was named the club's first technical director.[1] They started out in the 2018 Eastern Division zone, Zimbabwe's regional second division. The Gem Boys were promoted after winning the 2018 Eastern Division zone with an undefeated record of 26-4-0.

Technical Team

Head Coach - Johanisi Nhumwa

Assistant Coach - Christopher Mwanza

2021/22 Team

Ashley Rayners (30) GK

Jorum Muchambo (16) GK

Brian Chikwenya (28

Liberty Chakoroma (42)

Eriya Mafirenyika (6)

Themba Ndlovu (27)

Lawrence Masibera (14)

Pasca Manhanga (20)

Tichaona Mabvura (29)

Lloyd Katongomara (19)

Nyasha T Chintuli (13)

Farai A Mugumwa (9)

Jefferey takunda (21)

Emmanuel Chingondi (18)

Collins Dhuwa (11)

Xolisani Moyo (24)

Talent Chamboko (55)

Rodrick Mufudza (15)

Carlton Munzabwa (17)

Lucky Vundla (10)

Achievements

2018 ZIFA Eastern Region Division One Champions

Finishing 5th in the maiden season in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League

