Difference between revisions of "Manicaland Province"

Manicaland





Manicaland is a province which covers largely the eastern highlands and the south eastern plateau of Zimbabwe. Manicaland is one of the ten of Zimbabwe Provinces. Mutare is the capital of Manicaland Province.

Districts of Manicaland

Manicaland has 7 districts;

Population and Climate

Looking down into Mutare

The 2012 census revealed that Manicaland has a population of approximately 1,800 000 people. Of this figure, about 850 000 are males and 950 000 females. The average household size is 4.2.[1]

The climatic conditions are generally friendly. The Annual average high temperature is approximately 23 °C. The Annual Average low temperature is 13.9 °C. The Average annual precipitation is usually around 1098 mm.[2]

Geography

The topography of Manicaland varies from the lying areas below 915 meters and soars to Nyanga Mountain, the highest in Zimbabwe at 2.592m.[3] The bigger portion of Manicaland province is swallowed up in giant mountains and thick indigenous forests.

Major Attractions

Manicaland province has a number of attractions for recreational and other outdoor activities. These include the giant Nyanga Mountain located in Nyanga area which borders Mozambique.[4] The Inyangani Mountains offer spectacular facilities for hiking and mountain viewing. The Mutarazi Falls in theHonde Valley area is also another major attraction which draws local and foreign tourists. Chimanimani Mountains and National Park also provide a dual entertaining package for both game viewing and mountain hiking. Chimanimani is home to the amazing Bridal Veil Falls which are also adored by locals and foreigners.[4] A number of hotels and lodges scattered all over Manicaland province offer the most needed serene and comfort. The most notable of these include Leopard Rock Hotel in Mutare and Troutbeck Inn in Nyanga.

Besides the above recreational activities, Manicaland province is also a vibrant industrial city. It is home to extensive diamond mining done in the Marange and Chiadzwa areas of Mutare. Due to the discovery of diamonds in these around 2002, the province has seen considerable growth of its industrial and commercial activities.