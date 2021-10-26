Persons who are at least 25 years of age for males and 23 years for females on the first day of the academic year in which admission is sought and who are not eligible for entry under the Normal or Special Entry Regulations may apply for Mature Entry provided that:

'''Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences''' is a tertiary institution spearheaded by the [[Midlands State University]] following a mandate by the [[ Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education]] . ''' Manicaland State University ''' will offer degrees across four faculties namely '' Agricultural Science '' , '' Science '' , '' Natural Resources '' and '' Tourism '' and '' Engineering '' . ''' Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences ''' is located on the outskirts of [[ Mutare ]] . Fern Valley site is the College’s main campus located approximately ten kilometers out of [[Mutare]] along the [[ Vumba ]] road.

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences is a tertiary institution spearheaded by the Midlands State University following a mandate by the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education. Manicaland State University will offer degrees across four faculties namely Agricultural Science, Science, Natural Resources and Tourism and Engineering. Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences is located on the outskirts of Mutare. Fern Valley site is the College’s main campus located approximately ten kilometers out of Mutare along the Vumba road.

(November 2021)

Vision

According to their website : To be a unique, development-oriented, pace-setting and stakeholder-driven University that produces innovative and enterprising graduates.

Mission

Commitment to a culture of problem-solving through quality research, teaching and training by means of flexible packaging, work-related learning and strategic partnerships with the University’s stakeholders for the immediate and ultimate benefit of humanity;

Commitment to improve the performance of the economy through the promotion of managerial skills and generation, dissemination, and application of knowledge;

Commitment to the recruitment, motivation, and retention of staff in an environment of a caring institution;

Programmes Offered

Chemical and Processing Engineering

Entry Requirements

Normal Entry

Prospective students must comply with General Regulations for Undergraduate Degrees at the Midlands State University College of Applied Sciences. Entry requirements for acceptance are Advanced Level passes in Chemistry and Mathematics or Physics or any other Science subject. Candidates with at least a recognized National Diploma (ND2) in Chemical, Metallurgy, Applied chemistry or any relevant qualification may be considered.

Special Entry

The following persons may apply for Special Entry and for permission to proceed to a first degree with exemption from the whole or part of the normal entry requirements:-

a person who has obtained a degree of this or another university or degree awarding institution.

a person who has obtained from a University or an Institution of similar status, academic qualifications (other than degrees) acceptable to Senate. A person who has obtained an appropriate number of subjects at an approved examination and has subsequently passed an intermediate or equivalent examination at a University acceptable to Senate;

students who qualify under this regulation for Special Entry may apply to the Senate to be exempted from certain modules and examinations. Permission may be given to complete the programme for a Bachelor’s degree in less than the normal required period provided that no student shall be allowed direct entry to the final level of any programme.

students who apply for admission under this regulation may be required to attend interviews and/or special tests at the University to determine their suitability for admission to Bachelor’s degree studies.

Mature Entry

Persons who are at least 25 years of age for males and 23 years for females on the first day of the academic year in which admission is sought and who are not eligible for entry under the Normal or Special Entry Regulations may apply for Mature Entry provided that:

Applicants must have passed at least five approved ‘O’ Level subjects including English Language and Mathematics (or equivalents) and must have demonstrated potential suitability for University studies by virtue of their attainments and/or relevant work experience.

Normally, applicants should have completed their full-time school or college education at least five years before the start of the academic year in which admission is sought.

applicants who wish to be considered under the Mature Entry provisions may be required to attend interviews and/or special tests at the University designed to assess their command of the English Language, numeracy and reasoning ability and general suitability for admission to the Bachelor’s degree studies.

Applicants who have previously attended Mature Entry tests and/or interviews without success will not be considered for admissions under this form of entry unless in the intervening period they have acquired additional qualifications and/or experience.

Mining and Minerals Processing Engineering

Entry Requirements

Normal Entry

Prospective students must comply with General Regulations for Undergraduate Degrees at the State University in Manicaland. Entry requirements are Advanced Level passes in Mathematics and Physics and any relevant science subject. Candidates with at least a recognized National Diploma (ND2) in Mining, Metallurgy, Mining Geology or any relevant qualification may be considered.

Special Entry

The following persons may apply for Special Entry and for permission to proceed to a first degree with exemption from the whole or part of the normal entry requirements:-

a person who has obtained a degree of this or another university or degree awarding institution. -a person who has obtained from a University or an Institution of similar status, academic qualifications (other than degrees) acceptable to Senate. A person who has obtained an appropriate number of subjects at an approved examination and has subsequently passed an intermediate or equivalent examination at a University acceptable to Senate; -students who qualify under this regulation for Special Entry may apply to the Senate to be exempted from certain modules and examinations. Permission may be given to complete the programme for a Bachelor’s degree in less than the normal required period provided that no student shall be allowed direct entry to the final level of any programme. -students who apply for admission under this regulation may be required to attend interviews and/or special tests at the University to determine their suitability for admission to Bachelor’s degree studies.

Mature Entry

Persons who are at least 25 years of age for males and 23 years for females on the first day of the academic year in which admission is sought and who are not eligible for entry under the Normal or Special Entry Regulations may apply for Mature Entry provided that:

-applicants must have passed at least five approved ‘O’ Level subjects including English Language and Mathematics (or equivalents) and must have demonstrated potential suitability for University studies by virtue of their attainments and/or relevant work experience. -normally, applicants should have completed their full-time school or college education at least five years before the start of the academic year in which admission is sought. -applicants who wish to be considered under the Mature Entry provisions may be required to attend interviews and/or special tests at the University designed to assess their command of the English Language, numeracy and reasoning ability and general suitability for admission to the Bachelor’s degree studies. -applicants who have previously attended Mature Entry tests and/or interviews without success will not be considered for admissions under this form of entry unless in the intervening period they have acquired additional qualifications and/or experience.

How to Apply

Complete an official application form, which can be obtained from the Admissions Office at Midlands State University upon payment of US$20 for Zimbabwean applicants and US$50 for foreign applicants.

Application forms can also be downloaded from our website, www.msu.ac.zw and the completed form should be accompanied by an original deposit slip of the Application fee (US$20) or by a receipt from the Bursar’s department (MSU).

The Application fee should be deposited in the University’s CBZ ACCOUNT – 01820772520046. Branch Sort Code – 6508. Swift Code – COBZZWHA. Application forms should be directed to The, Admissions Office, Midlands State University, P Bag 9055, GWERU.

Application forms can also be directed to Midlands State University College of Applied Sciences in Manicaland.MUTARE FERNHILL CAMPUS.[1]



