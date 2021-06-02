Difference between revisions of "Manjolo Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 12:10, 2 June 2021
Manjolo Secondary School is next to Siabuwa Fly Gate, Binga, Matabeleland North Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: PO Box 45, Binga.
Telephone: 01 5459, 015-059.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.