Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Manjolo Secondary School"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Binga, Matabeleland North Province MANJOLO SEC SIKALENGE WARD BINGA Schools See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimb...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
[[Binga]], [[Matabeleland North Province]] MANJOLO SEC SIKALENGE WARD BINGA
+
'''Manjolo Secondary School''' is next to Siabuwa Fly Gate, [[Binga]], [[Matabeleland North Province]].
 
 
Schools
 
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Line 9: Line 7:
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
'''Address:''' <br/>
+
'''Address:''' PO Box 45, [[Binga]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
+
'''Telephone:''' 01 5459, 015-059. <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
Line 39: Line 37:
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 +
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 12:10, 2 June 2021

Manjolo Secondary School is next to Siabuwa Fly Gate, Binga, Matabeleland North Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: PO Box 45, Binga.
Telephone: 01 5459, 015-059.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Manjolo_Secondary_School&oldid=105255"