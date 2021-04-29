|description= Queen Mantfombi Dlamini died on 29 April 2021. Her death was confirmed by Prince Mongosuthu Buthelezi. In a statement, Prince Buthelezi said Queen Mantfombi Dlamini's death had taken the Zulu Royal Family by surprise and left it utterly bereft.

Queen [[Mantfombi Dlamini]] died on 29 April 2021. Her death was confirmed by Prince [[Mongosuthu Buthelezi]]. In a statement, Prince Buthelezi said Queen Mantfombi Dlamini's death had taken the Zulu Royal Family by surprise and left it utterly bereft.

The full statement read:

"It is with the deepest shock and distress that the Royal Family announces the unexpected passing of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation. This has taken us by surprise and left us utterly bereft. It is true that the Lord alone knows the days that He has allotted to each one of us. On behalf of the Royal Family, I wish to assure the nation that while we are all rightly grief-stricken, there will be no leadership vacuum in the Zulu Nation. Further announcements on Her Majesty's funeral and the necessary arrangements will be made in due course."

Cause of Death

The cause of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini's death was not revealed.