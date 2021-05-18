Difference between revisions of "Manunure Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Manunure Secondary School''' is in Mbizo, Kwekwe, Midlands Province. See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 12:
|Line 12:
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
|−
==History==
==History==
Latest revision as of 13:15, 18 May 2021
Manunure Secondary School is in Mbizo, Kwekwe, Midlands Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools.
Location
Address: P.O. Box 40, Mbizo.
Telephone: (055) 40046, 055 43262, 055 40046, 055 43116, 055 43248
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.