Difference between revisions of "Manurse Ndlovu"

Manurse Ndlovu Mamlevu also known as the Kalanga child is a Zimbabwean radio personality. She hosts the Esabantu Breakfast Show with Bkay on Skyz Metro FM.

Background

She was bred in Bulilima.[1]

Awards

In 2020 she was voted the Outstanding Radio DJ at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards. She won the award after receiving 5 911 votes. Other personalities in the category included Khulumani FM’s Cde Phil who garnered 790 votes and Thorne Le Rock who received 339 votes as well as fellow Skyz Metro FM colleague Mjox who received 1 651 of the votes.[2]