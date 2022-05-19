Difference between revisions of "Manyame"
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Manyame returned to Parliament:
- Robert Mubayiwa Marere of Zanu PF - 32 971 votes.
- Zarous Takapera of UANC - 2 388 votes.
- Takaruza Nyakudya of PF-ZAPU - 1 242 votes.
- Alice Marange of ZANU - 301 votes.
Manyame Local Government is Manyame RDC.