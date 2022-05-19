Pindula

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, '''Manyame''' returned to Parliament: * Robert Mubayiwa Marere of Zanu PF - 32 971 votes. * Zarous Takapera of...
 
'''Manyame''' was on the south side of [[Harare]]. Now either Harare or Chitungwiza. It included [[Manyame Air Force Base]] and [[Manyame Secondary School]].
  
 
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Manyame''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
Manyame Local Government is Manyame RDC.


