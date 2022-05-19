Difference between revisions of "Manyame"
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, '''Manyame''' returned to Parliament:
* Robert Mubayiwa Marere of Zanu PF - 32 971 votes.
* Zarous Takapera of UANC - 2 388 votes.
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Manyame''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
Manyame was on the south side of Harare. Now either Harare or Chitungwiza. It included Manyame Air Force Base and Manyame Secondary School.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Manyame returned to Parliament:
- Robert Mubayiwa Marere of Zanu PF - 32 971 votes.
- Zarous Takapera of UANC - 2 388 votes.
- Takaruza Nyakudya of PF-ZAPU - 1 242 votes.
- Alice Marange of ZANU - 301 votes.
Manyame Local Government is Manyame RDC.