Latest revision as of 11:01, 19 May 2022
Manyame was on the south side of Harare. Now either Harare or Chitungwiza. It included Manyame Air Base and Manyame Secondary School.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Manyame returned to Parliament:
- Robert Mubayiwa Marere of Zanu PF - 32 971 votes.
- Zarous Takapera of UANC - 2 388 votes.
- Takaruza Nyakudya of PF-ZAPU - 1 242 votes.
- Alice Marange of ZANU - 301 votes.
Manyame Local Government is Manyame RDC.