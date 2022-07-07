* [[Conrad Mukosera]] of ZUM with 5 644 votes.

* [[Joel Mupfudza]] of Zanu PF with 14 298 votes,

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Manyame''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Manyame''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Manyame''' was on the south side of [[Harare]]. Now either [[ Harare ]] or [[ Chitungwiza ]] . It included [[Manyame Air Base]] and [[Manyame Secondary School]].

'''Manyame''' was on the south side of [[Harare]]. Now either Harare or Chitungwiza. It included [[Manyame Air Base]] and [[Manyame Secondary School]].

Turnout - 21 320 votes or 45.95 %

Manyame Local Government is Manyame RDC.



