'''Manyame''' was on the south side of [[Harare]]. Now either Harare or Chitungwiza. It included [[Manyame Air Base]] and [[Manyame Secondary School]].  
'''Manyame''' was on the south side of [[Harare]]. Now either [[Harare]] or [[Chitungwiza]]. It included [[Manyame Air Base]] and [[Manyame Secondary School]].  
  
 
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Manyame''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
 
In the [[Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election]], '''Manyame''' returned to [[Parliament]]:  
* [[Takaruza Nyakudya]] of PF-ZAPU - 1 242 votes.
 
* [[Takaruza Nyakudya]] of PF-ZAPU - 1 242 votes.
 
* [[Alice Marange]] of [[ZANU]] - 301 votes.  
 
* [[Alice Marange]] of [[ZANU]] - 301 votes.  
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Manyame''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Joel Mupfudza]] of Zanu PF with 14 298 votes,
* [[Conrad Mukosera]] of ZUM with 5 644 votes.
Turnout - 21 320 votes or 45.95 %
  
 
'''Manyame''' Local Government is [[Manyame RDC]].  
 
'''Manyame''' Local Government is [[Manyame RDC]].  

