Manyame was on the south side of Harare. Now either Harare or Chitungwiza. It included Manyame Air Base and Manyame Secondary School.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Manyame returned to Parliament:
- Robert Mubayiwa Marere of Zanu PF - 32 971 votes.
- Zarous Takapera of UANC - 2 388 votes.
- Takaruza Nyakudya of PF-ZAPU - 1 242 votes.
- Alice Marange of ZANU - 301 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Manyame returned to Parliament:
- Joel Mupfudza of Zanu PF with 14 298 votes,
- Conrad Mukosera of ZUM with 5 644 votes.
Turnout - 21 320 votes or 45.95 %
Manyame Local Government is Manyame RDC.