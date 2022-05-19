It is the principal air force establishment and provides facilities for aircraft squadrons of differing roles, training schools for technicians, staff and academic training and security dog handlers. A full range of amenities, which include workshops, transport fleets, equipment depots, accommodation, sports and entertainment facilities, support the base.

The Manyame Air Base is a base of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces just outside Harare falling under the Air Force of Zimbabwe wing. It is one of the three major ZDF air bases in Zimbabwe. The other two being Thornhill Air Base in Gweru and Field Air Base in Chegutu. It uses the Harare Airport runway, and is on the south side of it.

