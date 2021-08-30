To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

''' Manyame Secondary School ''' is on Manyame Airforce Base, on the south side of [[Harare]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]] .

Manyame Secondary School is on Manyame Airforce Base, on the south side of Harare, Harare Metropolitan Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

(August 2021)

Address: Manyame Airbase, P Bag Cy 7722, PO Box AP70, Harare

Telephone: 04 575619, 04 575981, 04 575500, 575500.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information