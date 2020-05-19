Difference between revisions of "Manyanga Mathias Mtetwa"

In July 2018, Manyanga Mathias Mtetwa was elected to Ward 23 Chipinge RDC, for MDC-Alliance, with 1379 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 23 Chipinge RDC with 1379 votes, beating Phelemon Peru Mlambo of Zanu-PF with 812 votes and Beauty Gwenzi of PRC with 140 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]