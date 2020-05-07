Difference between revisions of "Manyika Gombera"

In '''July 2018''', ''' Manyika Gombera ''' was elected to Ward 6 [[Marondera RDC]], for Zanu-PF, with 2402 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Marondera RDC with 2402 votes, beating Tinshe Tinago of MDC-Alliance with 896 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

