Mapanzure High School is in Masvingo Distict, Masvingo Province.

Mapanzure High School crest

Location

(September 2021) Mapanzure High, Magangani Village, Chief Mapanzure

Address: Magangani Village, Chief Mapanzure. P.O. Box 772

Telephone:

Cell:

Email:

Web: Facebook - [1], web site - [2]



Other information

Further Reading

In February 2022, there were reports from parents that the headmaster of Mapanzure government high school was not managing his teachers. There were reportedly a number of teachers who spent the whole day drinking beer at the local shops , leaving thier students in unattended. [1]

In May 2022, a Mapanzure High School bus was a write-off after it was involved in a road accident. The bus was carrying 65 Zanu PF women from Masvingo to a cooking competition in Victoria Falls. The bus was valued at US$150 000. The accident happened at the 35km peg along Masvingo – Mashava Road. One woman was seriously injured and another three had minor injuries. The rest of the passengers were fine reported said Zanu PF Masvingo Women’s League provincial chairperson Alginia Samson.

The women were going to attend Amai Mnangagwa’s national cooking competition in Victoria Falls, and the bus was reportedly commandeered by Zanu PF to take them. Despite a landmark ruling made by Justice Joseph Mafusire at the High Court in Masvingo barring political parties from using school buses or taking school children to rallies. The ruling also barred parties from using school premises and furniture.

School buses are bought by parents through the School Development Committees at great cost and headmasters or school authorities with political interests seek favours from Zanu PF by hiring out busses to the party for free. [2]







