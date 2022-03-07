Difference between revisions of "Maplan Kaseke"
In July 2018, Maplan Kaseke was elected to Ward 10 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 965 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 10 Guruve RDC with 965 votes, beating Tinei Nyandoro of MDC Alliance with 341 votes and Godknows Zindoga of PRC with 35 votes. [1]
