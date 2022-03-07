In July 2018, Maplan Kaseke was elected to Ward 10 Guruve RDC, for Zanu PF with 965 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 10 Guruve RDC with 965 votes, beating Tinei Nyandoro of MDC Alliance with 341 votes and Godknows Zindoga of PRC with 35 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

