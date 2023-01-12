Difference between revisions of "Mapostori"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "The word '''Mapostori''' is a blanket Shona term used to refer to members of various "apostolic" churches who worship and do their rituals in open fields in Zimbabwe. The chu...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 09:13, 12 January 2023
The word Mapostori is a blanket Shona term used to refer to members of various "apostolic" churches who worship and do their rituals in open fields in Zimbabwe.
The church gatherings usually comprise of less than 50 people gathered under a tree or an open area.