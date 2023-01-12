Difference between revisions of "Mapostori"

Members of such groups usually dress in long gowns, usually white but can also be red, green, yellow and other colors .

The word Mapostori is a blanket Shona term used to refer to members of various "apostolic" churches who worship and do their rituals in open fields in Zimbabwe.

The church gatherings usually comprise less than 50 people gathered under a tree or an open area.

Members of such groups usually dress in long gowns, usually white but can also be red, green, yellow and other colors.