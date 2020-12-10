Mara Bush Camps

Mara Bush Camps operates in Zimbabwe with locations in prime safari destinations including Mana Pools National Park, Gonarezhou National Park, Victoria Falls and Hwange National Park. They operate 12 tented safari camps. Their bush camps are hosted in iconic natural destinations that connect all their travelers in Zimbabwe. They offer extraordinary wildlife and safari experiences in some of Africa’s most untouched areas.[1]

Discover Unlimited Beauty

Inspired by their knowledge and first-hand experience of Zimbabwe, they have crafted a series of packages to provide textured and authentic African safaris.

They offer you a true experiential safari. Revel in the joy in discovery from a different perspective in pristine locations in Zimbabwe. From community visits to trekking on foot to canoeing. They offer a holistic adventure that expresses the philosophy They stand by. Authenticity.

Custom Travel Experience

Quality time with family in Zimbabwe’s most beautiful and isolated locations has always been close to their hearts. It is in nature where one can recharge, restore and rejuvenate while doing the things you love with the people you love most.

Safari is the Swahili word for journey. And a safari with Mara in Zimbabwe is a journey of such natural splendour that your world view will be changed forever.

Building Memories

Going on a safari is an unforgettable adventure. While you will be treated like royalty, true luxury lies in the pristine landscapes, a different kind of silence and an ancient understanding of humankind’s relationship to the land.

Mara Bush Camps, P.O. Box 361, Hwange, Zimbabwe

Call/Whatsapp: +263 788 886 800

Email: hello@marabushcamps.co.zw

Website: https://marabushcamps.co.zw/

