Difference between revisions of "Maranatha Adventist School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Schools Bulawayo Metropolitan Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Ass...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
[[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
(September 2021) <br/>
|+
(September 2021) <br/>
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web:
|+
Web:<br/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
|−
|+
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
Grounds, buildings,
Grounds, buildings,
|Line 36:
|Line 53:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
Revision as of 09:09, 20 September 2021
Maranatha Adventist School Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 41 Livingstone Rd, 3553 Nketa 7, Bulawayo Bulawayo.
Telephone: (029) 2471928
Cell:
Email: mahs@szc.adventist.org
Web: https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/
Telephone: 263-2471-928.
E-mail: mahs@szc.adventist.org.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool.
Address: P.O. Box 5170; Nkulumane; Bulawayo; Zimbabwe.
Board of Management: Thabiso Sibanda, Chair; Zibusiso Lunga, Secretary.
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Maranatha Adventist High School is located in Bulawayo and was established in 2001. It is a mixed school that takes students from form 1-6. It is run by the West conference of the Adventist church.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.