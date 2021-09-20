Pindula

Schools [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
'''Maranatha Adventist School''' [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
(September 2021) <br/>
('''September 2021''') <br/>
Address: <br/>
'''Address:''' 41 Livingstone Rd, 3553 Nketa 7, Bulawayo [[Bulawayo]].  <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
'''Telephone:''' (029) 2471928 <br/>
Cell: <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
'''Email:''' mahs@szc.adventist.org <br/>
Web: <br/>
'''Web:''' https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/ <br/>
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
 
==History==
 
==History==
 
Maranatha Adventist High School is located in Bulawayo and was established in 2001. It is a mixed school that takes students from form 1-6. It is run by the West conference of the Adventist church.
 
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
 
Grounds, buildings,  
 
Grounds, buildings,  
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=Your page title
|title=Maranatha Adventist School
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level

Maranatha Adventist School Bulawayo Metropolitan Province


See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: 41 Livingstone Rd, 3553 Nketa 7, Bulawayo Bulawayo.
Telephone: (029) 2471928
Cell:
Email: mahs@szc.adventist.org
Web: https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/

Telephone: 263-2471-928.

E-mail: mahs@szc.adventist.org.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool.

Address: P.O. Box 5170; Nkulumane; Bulawayo; Zimbabwe.

Board of Management: Thabiso Sibanda, Chair; Zibusiso Lunga, Secretary.

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Maranatha Adventist High School is located in Bulawayo and was established in 2001. It is a mixed school that takes students from form 1-6. It is run by the West conference of the Adventist church.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

