''' Maranatha Adventist High School ''' in Bulawayo and was established in ''' 2001 ''' and is run by the West conference of the [[Adventist]] Church. . It is a mixed school that takes students from form 1-6.

'''Maranatha Adventist School''' was established in '''2001''' by the [[Adventist]] Church. It is a mixed school, offering forms 1 to 6. It is in [[Nkulumane]], [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]] .

Maranatha Adventist High School sign

Location

(September 2021)

Address: 41 Livingstone Rd, 3553 Nketa 7, PO Box 5170, Nkulumane, Bulawayo.

Telephone: (029) 2471928

Cell:

Email: mahs@szc.adventist.org

Web: https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information