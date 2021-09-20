Pindula

Maranatha Adventist School
Maranatha Adventist School was established in 2001 by the Adventist Church. It is a mixed school, offering forms 1 to 6. It is in Nkulumane, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
  
 
Maranatha Adventist High School sign
 
 
('''September 2021''') <br/>
 
Address: 41 Livingstone Rd, 3553 Nketa 7, Bulawayo.
Address: 41 Livingstone Rd, 3553 Nketa 7, PO Box 5170, Nkulumane, Bulawayo.
 
Web: https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/
 
History
 
Maranatha Adventist High School in Bulawayo and was established in 2001 and is run by the West conference of the Adventist Church.. It is a mixed school that takes students from form 1-6.  
Grounds, buildings,  
 
Grounds, buildings,  
High Schools Of Zimbabwe
 
image=Uploaded_file.png
image=Maranatha Byo.png
 
Maranatha Adventist School was established in 2001 by the Adventist Church. It is a mixed school, offering forms 1 to 6. It is in Nkulumane, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.

Maranatha Adventist High School sign

Location

(September 2021)
Address: 41 Livingstone Rd, 3553 Nketa 7, PO Box 5170, Nkulumane, Bulawayo.
Telephone: (029) 2471928
Cell:
Email: mahs@szc.adventist.org
Web: https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Maranatha Adventist High School in Bulawayo and was established in 2001 and is run by the West conference of the Adventist Church.. It is a mixed school that takes students from form 1-6.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

