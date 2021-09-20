Difference between revisions of "Maranatha Adventist School"
Revision as of 09:16, 20 September 2021
Maranatha Adventist School was established in 2001 by the Adventist Church. It is a mixed school, offering forms 1 to 6. It is in Nkulumane, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 41 Livingstone Rd, 3553 Nketa 7, PO Box 5170, Nkulumane, Bulawayo.
Telephone: (029) 2471928
Cell:
Email: mahs@szc.adventist.org
Web: https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/
History
Maranatha Adventist High School in Bulawayo and was established in 2001 and is run by the West conference of the Adventist Church.. It is a mixed school that takes students from form 1-6.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.