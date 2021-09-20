Difference between revisions of "Maranatha Adventist School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Maranatha Adventist School''' was established in '''2001''' by the [[Adventist]]
|+
'''Maranatha Adventist School''' was established in '''2001''' by the [[Adventist ]]. It is a mixed school, offering forms 1 to 6. It is in [[Nkulumane]], [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
[[File:Maranatha Byo.png|thumb|Maranatha Adventist High School sign]]
[[File:Maranatha Byo.png|thumb|Maranatha Adventist High School sign]]
|Line 19:
|Line 19:
==History==
==History==
|−
'''Maranatha Adventist High School''' in Bulawayo and was established in '''2001''' and is run by the West conference of the [[Adventist]]
|+
'''Maranatha Adventist High School''' in Bulawayo and was established in '''2001''' and is run by the West conference of the [[Adventist ]]. It is a mixed school that takes students from form 1-6.
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
|Line 48:
|Line 48:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Latest revision as of 09:18, 20 September 2021
Maranatha Adventist School was established in 2001 by the Seventh Day Adventist Church. It is a mixed school, offering forms 1 to 6. It is in Nkulumane, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: 41 Livingstone Rd, 3553 Nketa 7, PO Box 5170, Nkulumane, Bulawayo.
Telephone: (029) 2471928
Cell:
Email: mahs@szc.adventist.org
Web: https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/maranathaadventisthighschool/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Maranatha Adventist High School in Bulawayo and was established in 2001 and is run by the West conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. It is a mixed school that takes students from form 1-6.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.