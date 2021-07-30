Pindula

'''Marange High School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding  facility.  
'''Marange High School''' is in [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding  facility.  
File:Xxx.jpg
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
==Location==
Address: Mangezi Village, Ward 10, Nyachitu, Marange, P Bag 7042, Mutare.
Telephone: +263 20 423 711, +263 77 417 3130
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://www.facebook.com/Marange-UMC-HIGH-School-102819451224394/
Odzi, Zimbabwe
City of Zimbabwe
,Private Bag P7042, Odzi, Zimbabwe
Phone number:
020 423 711
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==School Grounds==
Grounds, buildings,
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
Student body, number and ages
Staff,
* courses offered, to what levels.
==Events==
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
==Associations==
Famous names associated with the school.
==Other information==
==Further Reading==
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
 

Latest revision as of 09:48, 30 July 2021

Marange High School
Location
Manicaland
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 20 423 711


Marange High School is in Mutare, Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.


File:Xxx.jpg

File:Xxx.jpg
caption

SEO template


See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

==Location== Address: Mangezi Village, Ward 10, Nyachitu, Marange, P Bag 7042, Mutare.
Telephone: +263 20 423 711, +263 77 417 3130
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://www.facebook.com/Marange-UMC-HIGH-School-102819451224394/
Odzi, Zimbabwe City of Zimbabwe ,Private Bag P7042, Odzi, Zimbabwe Phone number: 020 423 711 To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  * courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

