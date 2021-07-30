|+Articles You Might Like

Famous names associated with the school.

courses offered, to what levels.

'''Marange High School''' is in [[Mutare]], [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

==Location== Address: Mangezi Village, Ward 10, Nyachitu, Marange, P Bag 7042, Mutare.

Telephone: +263 20 423 711, +263 77 417 3130

Web: https://www.facebook.com/Marange-UMC-HIGH-School-102819451224394/

