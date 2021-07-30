Difference between revisions of "Marange High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
|−
'''Marange High School''' is
|+
'''Marange High School''' is in [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|Line 61:
|Line 110:
}}
}}
|−
|+
[[Category:Schools]]
|−
[[Category:
Latest revision as of 09:48, 30 July 2021
|Marange High School
|Location
|Manicaland
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 20 423 711
Marange High School is in Mutare, Manicaland Province. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
==Location==
Address: Mangezi Village, Ward 10, Nyachitu, Marange, P Bag 7042, Mutare.
Telephone: +263 20 423 711, +263 77 417 3130
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://www.facebook.com/Marange-UMC-HIGH-School-102819451224394/
Odzi, Zimbabwe City of Zimbabwe ,Private Bag P7042, Odzi, Zimbabwe Phone number: 020 423 711 To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
References
</references>