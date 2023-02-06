Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Marbel Nkatazo"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 83: Line 83:
  
  
'''Marbel Nkatazo''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Women's Quota Murehwa]] constituency.
+
'''Marbel Matirangana Nkatato''' is a politician elected in '''2013''' to [[parliament]] for the women's proportion for [[Mashonaland East]].  
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
Marbel Matirangana Nkatato was born on 30-Oct-56 in [[Murehwa]].  
+
'''Born:''' on 30 October 1956 in [[Murehwa]].  
  
{| class="pintablefloat" 
+
==School / Education==
|+Articles You Might Like
+
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
|- class="pintablemore" 
 
| |
 
* [[Zimbabwe Government Ministers]]
 
* [[Government Ministries in Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe]]
 
* [[Government of National Unity]]
 
* [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]]
 
* [[Movement for Democratic Change]]
 
|}
 
  
==Political career==
+
==Service/Career==
 
* Between '''1973 - 1975''' '''Nkatazo''' was a war collaborator
 
* Between '''1973 - 1975''' '''Nkatazo''' was a war collaborator
 
* In '''1988''' she worked as an Executive Member in [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]].  
 
* In '''1988''' she worked as an Executive Member in [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]].  
Line 126: Line 117:
 
| [[Tinashe Bhoro]] || [[Caroline Munemo]] || [[Sylvia Utete-Masango]]
 
| [[Tinashe Bhoro]] || [[Caroline Munemo]] || [[Sylvia Utete-Masango]]
 
|}
 
|}
 +
 +
==Events==
 +
 +
==References==
 +
<references/>
 +
 +
 +
{{#seo:
 +
|title= Marbel Nkatazo
 +
|titlemode=replace
 +
|keywords= Zanu PF, Women's Quota, Murehwa,
 +
|description= Member of Parliament
 +
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 +
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 +
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
  
 
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
 
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]
 
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 11:32, 6 February 2023

Marbel Nkatazo
BornMarbel Matirangana Nkatato
(1956-10-30) October 30, 1956 (age 66)
Murehwa
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front


Marbel Matirangana Nkatato is a politician elected in 2013 to parliament for the women's proportion for Mashonaland East.

Personal Details

Born: on 30 October 1956 in Murehwa.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Mashonaland East
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Catherine Mutambe Spiwe Muchenje Marbel Nkatazo
Rose Chikova Maureen Kademaunga Gertrude Hungwa
Shumirai Kanengoni Sibonakaliso Nkomo Mabel Kaundikiza
Jenifer Chiguvare Annah Myambo Lilian Zemura
Clarah Chikepe Florence Machinga Roseline Makoni
Tinashe Bhoro Caroline Munemo Sylvia Utete-Masango

Events

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Marbel_Nkatazo&oldid=122932"