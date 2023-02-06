Pindula

'''Marbel Nkatazo''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[Women's Quota Murehwa]] constituency.
'''Marbel Matirangana Nkatato''' is a politician elected in '''2013''' to [[parliament]] for the women's proportion for [[Mashonaland East]].  
  
==Background==
==Personal Details==
Marbel Matirangana Nkatato was born on 30-Oct-56 in [[Murehwa]].  
'''Born:''' on 30 October 1956 in [[Murehwa]].  
  
==Political career==
 
*Between 1973 - 1975 Nkatazo was a war collaborator
 
*In 1988 she worked as an Executive Member in Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front. *Between 2000 - 2001 she was appointed Chairwoman of Juru District ZANU-PF].
 
*In 2005, she was Vice Secretary for Administration Women's League Mashonaland East,
 
*In 2008 she was Secretary for Economic Affairs and councilor for Ward 8 in Goromonzi Rural District Council. From 2009, she was Committee Member in the Mashonaland East.
 
  
==Service/Career==
* Between '''1973 - 1975''' '''Nkatazo''' was a war collaborator
* In '''1988''' she worked as an Executive Member in [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]].
* Between '''2000 - 2001''' she was appointed Chairwoman of [[Juru District]] Zanu PF.
* In '''2005''', she was Vice Secretary for Administration Women's League [[Mashonaland East Province|Mashonaland East]], Zanu PF.
* In '''2008''' she was Secretary for Economic Affairs, (Zanu PF) and councilor for Ward 8 in [[Goromonzi Rural District Council]]. From '''2009''', she was Committee Member in the Mashonaland East Zanu PF.
  
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes. 
  
{| class="wikitable"
|+ [[Mashonaland East]]
|-
! MDC–N !! MDC–T !! Zanu PF
|-
| [[Catherine Mutambe]] || '''[[Spiwe Muchenje]]''' || '''[[Marbel Nkatazo]]'''
|-
| [[Rose Chikova]] || [[Maureen Kademaunga]] || '''[[Gertrude Hungwa]]'''
|-
| [[Shumirai Kanengoni]] || [[Sibonakaliso Nkomo]] || '''[[Mabel Kaundikiza]]'''
|-
| [[Jenifer Chiguvare]] || [[Annah Myambo]] || '''[[Lilian Zemura]]'''
|-
| [[Clarah Chikepe]] || [[Florence Machinga]] || '''[[Roseline Makoni]]'''
|-
| [[Tinashe Bhoro]] || [[Caroline Munemo]] || [[Sylvia Utete-Masango]]
|}
  
==Events==
  
==References==
<references/>
  
  
 
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
  
[[Category:Members of Parliament]][[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
[[Category:Politicians]]

Marbel Nkatazo
BornMarbel Matirangana Nkatato
(1956-10-30) October 30, 1956 (age 66)
Murehwa
Occupation
  • Politician
  • Member of Parliament
TitleHonorable Member of Parliament
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front


Marbel Matirangana Nkatato is a politician elected in 2013 to parliament for the women's proportion for Mashonaland East.

Personal Details

Born: on 30 October 1956 in Murehwa.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

Mashonaland East
MDC–N MDC–T Zanu PF
Catherine Mutambe Spiwe Muchenje Marbel Nkatazo
Rose Chikova Maureen Kademaunga Gertrude Hungwa
Shumirai Kanengoni Sibonakaliso Nkomo Mabel Kaundikiza
Jenifer Chiguvare Annah Myambo Lilian Zemura
Clarah Chikepe Florence Machinga Roseline Makoni
Tinashe Bhoro Caroline Munemo Sylvia Utete-Masango

Events

References

