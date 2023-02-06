|title= All you NEED TO KNOW about Marbel Nkatazo - Pindula

* In '''2008''' she was Secretary for Economic Affairs, (Zanu PF) and councilor for Ward 8 in [[Goromonzi Rural District Council]]. From '''2009''', she was Committee Member in the Mashonaland East Zanu PF.

* In '''1988''' she worked as an Executive Member in [[Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front]].

'''Marbel Nkatazo ''' is a Zimbabwean politician who was once a member of parliament for [[ Women's Quota Murehwa ]] constituency .



Personal Details

Born: on 30 October 1956 in Murehwa.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

Events