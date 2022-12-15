Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Margaret Matienga"

'''Margaret Matienga''' is a Zimbabwe politician who was once the Member of [[Parliament]] for [[Sunningdale]] constituency.
  
 
== Background ==
 
== Background ==
Margaret Matienga was born on 6/16/1956 in [[Harare]].
'''Born:''' 16 June 1956 in [[Harare]].
 
 
== Education ==
 
== Education ==
Margaret Matienga attended school at [[Chirodza Primary School]].
'''Primary:''' [[Chirodza Primary School]].
  
 
== Political career ==
 
== Political career ==
Line 111: Line 97:
 
* National representative elected National Deputy Secretary of Women's Assembly 2010
 
* National representative elected National Deputy Secretary of Women's Assembly 2010
 
* was re-elected as Deputy Secretary of National Women's Assembly and in 2008 became Member of Parliament.
 
* was re-elected as Deputy Secretary of National Women's Assembly and in 2008 became Member of Parliament.
* In 2013 she was re-elected Member of Parliament
 
  
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Sunningdale]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* '''Margaret Matienga''' of MDC–T with 5 746 votes or 52.42 percent,
* [[Maureen Nyemba]] of Zanu PF with 3 005 votes or 27.42 percent,
* [[Musa Macheza]], Independent, with 1 567 votes or 14.30 percent,
* [[Matsveru Musvevereki]] of MDC–N, with 557 votes or 5.08 percent,
* 3 others with 643 votes or 5.87 percent.
'''Total''' '''10 961 votes'''
==Events==
  
Line 121: Line 116:
  
 
[[Category:Politician]]
 
[[Category:Politician]]
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]

Margaret Matienga
BornMargaret Matienga
(1956-06-16)June 16, 1956
Harare
Occupation
  • Politician


Margaret Matienga is a Zimbabwe politician who was once the Member of Parliament for Sunningdale constituency.

Background

Born: 16 June 1956 in Harare.

Education

Primary: Chirodza Primary School.

Political career

  • Matienga joined the liberation struggle in 1974 and was detained in 1975.
  • She was part of the formation of MDC - T as the first chairlady of Harare Province in 1999-2000.
  • She became chairperson of Mbare District 2002
  • Councilor 2004
  • National representative elected National Deputy Secretary of Women's Assembly 2010
  • was re-elected as Deputy Secretary of National Women's Assembly and in 2008 became Member of Parliament.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Sunningdale returned to Parliament:

  • Margaret Matienga of MDC–T with 5 746 votes or 52.42 percent,
  • Maureen Nyemba of Zanu PF with 3 005 votes or 27.42 percent,
  • Musa Macheza, Independent, with 1 567 votes or 14.30 percent,
  • Matsveru Musvevereki of MDC–N, with 557 votes or 5.08 percent,
  • 3 others with 643 votes or 5.87 percent.

Total 10 961 votes

Events

Further Reading

