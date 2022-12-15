Difference between revisions of "Margaret Matienga"
|
m (Text replacement - "Category:Living people" to "")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 82:
|Line 82:
|−
'''Margaret Matienga''' is a Zimbabwe politician who was once the Member of Parliament for [[Sunningdale]] constituency.
|+
'''Margaret Matienga''' is a Zimbabwe politician who was once the Member of Parliamentfor [[Sunningdale]] constituency.
== Background ==
== Background ==
|−
|+
16 1956 in [[Harare]].
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
== Education ==
== Education ==
|−
|+
[[Chirodza Primary School]].
== Political career ==
== Political career ==
|Line 111:
|Line 97:
* National representative elected National Deputy Secretary of Women's Assembly 2010
* National representative elected National Deputy Secretary of Women's Assembly 2010
* was re-elected as Deputy Secretary of National Women's Assembly and in 2008 became Member of Parliament.
* was re-elected as Deputy Secretary of National Women's Assembly and in 2008 became Member of Parliament.
|−
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|Line 121:
|Line 116:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=Margaret Matienga
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=,,,
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
|−
[[Category:Politician]]
[[Category:Politician]]
|+
Latest revision as of 12:32, 15 December 2022
|Margaret Matienga
|Born
|Margaret Matienga
June 16, 1956
Harare
|Occupation
Margaret Matienga is a Zimbabwe politician who was once the Member of Parliament for Sunningdale constituency.
Background
Born: 16 June 1956 in Harare.
Education
Primary: Chirodza Primary School.
Political career
- Matienga joined the liberation struggle in 1974 and was detained in 1975.
- She was part of the formation of MDC - T as the first chairlady of Harare Province in 1999-2000.
- She became chairperson of Mbare District 2002
- Councilor 2004
- National representative elected National Deputy Secretary of Women's Assembly 2010
- was re-elected as Deputy Secretary of National Women's Assembly and in 2008 became Member of Parliament.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Sunningdale returned to Parliament:
- Margaret Matienga of MDC–T with 5 746 votes or 52.42 percent,
- Maureen Nyemba of Zanu PF with 3 005 votes or 27.42 percent,
- Musa Macheza, Independent, with 1 567 votes or 14.30 percent,
- Matsveru Musvevereki of MDC–N, with 557 votes or 5.08 percent,
- 3 others with 643 votes or 5.87 percent.
Total 10 961 votes