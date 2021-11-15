|description= Margaret Mhambi is a Zimbabwean businessperson. She is the wife of the late Zanu-PF politician Simon Khaya Moyo.

Margaret Mhambi is a Zimbabwean businessperson. She is the wife of the late Zanu-PF politician Simon Khaya Moyo.

Background

Children

Mhambi has two sons.

Marriage To Simon Khaya Moyo

Margaret Mhambi was married to Simon Khaya Moyo. The couple tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony in Greystone Park, Harare, in May 2013. A close friend said the garden wedding, was held at night and was attended by 30 close relatives and friends of the happy couple on Africa Day.

Mhambi and Moyo had been together for 12 years having met after Khaya Moyo separated from his ex-wife Ms Sibonokuhle Getrude Ngwenya. Sources close to the family said Khaya Moyo and Margaret Mhambi delayed their wedding because his divorce to Ms Ngwenya had not been finalised. The divorce was granted on February 20 2013.[1]

Mhambi is reportedly close to Grace Mugabe. In 2015, she allegedly used her relationship with Grace Mugabe to save her husband from being completely removed from any senior position in Zanu-PF for siding with Joice Mujuru.

A senior Zanu-PF source told a publication that Margaret Mhambi approached Grace Mugabe who appealed to Robert Mugabe to be lenient with Simon Khaya Moyo. In exchange, Khaya Moyo produced a lengthy report which he handed over to Mugabe.

Khaya Moyo is also said to have revealed that Mujuru was working closely with Rugare Gumbo, former secretary for administration, Didymus Mutasa, who was in charge of party administration and Ray Kaukonde, who was then Mashonaland East provincial chief.[2]