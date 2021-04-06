Difference between revisions of "Maria Majoni"

In July 2018, Maria Majoni was elected to Ward 8 Chitungwiza Municipality, for MDC Alliance, with 1865 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 8 Chitungwiza Municipality with 1865 votes, beating Washington Makaripe of Zanu PF with 789 votes, Clara Piki, independent with 171 votes, Albert Chrispen Masaka, independent with 161 votes, Murambiwa Alfasi of BZA with 57 votes, Western Kaseke, independent with 50 votes, Simbrisio Chiyangwa of PRC with 31 votes, Pharaoh Dube of ZIPP with 20 votes, and Cyprian Mabvepi of CODE with 8 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

