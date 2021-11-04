Difference between revisions of "Maria Wilson"

Wilson led the Design Co-ordination section at [[ZimTrade]] from ''' 1994 ''' – end of ''' 1998 ''' , before joining HIFA inn ''' 1999 ''' . Maria has been a teacher of piano practical and theory at the [[Zimbabwe College of Music]] and has taught English at St. John’s Prep School. In ''' 2003 ''' , she assumed the role of Executive Director.

Wilson has a double honours degree in English and Drama from the University of London, and has qualifications in Retail Management and Supervisory Studies from Harrods of London where she held a middle management post for 3 years. She also also worked in marketing and advertising in London.

Maria Wilson is sister to HIFA founder, [[Manuel Bagorro]].<ref name="zimsit">[http://www.zimbabwesituation.com/may5_2007.html Art imitates violent life at the festival that dares to defy Mugabe], ''Zimbabwe Situation (republished from 'The Times ( http://www.thetimes.co.uk/tto/news/world/africa/article2593129.ece )''', Published:5 May 2007, Retrieved:20 April 2014</ref>

'''Maria Wilson''' is a festival organiser mostly known for being the Executive Director of the [[Harare International Festival of the Arts]] (HIFA). She joined HIFA in ''' 1999 ''' as Corporate Liaison.

