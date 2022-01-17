Difference between revisions of "Marian Chivaurah"
Marian Chivaurah was an early nationalist who was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.
Personal Details
Born: 12 June 1932, at Macheke, as Marion Macheka.
Marriage: Married J. Chivaurah (killed by ZIPRA during 1979 Ceasefire). Eight children.
School / Education
Primary: Marshall Hartley Primary School.
Service / Career
1976 - Chairman Zanu PF Mashonaland Province Women's League. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022