Marian Chivaurah was an early nationalist who was elected to the House of Assembly in 1980.

Personal Details

Born: 12 June 1932, at Macheke, as Marion Macheka.

Marriage: Married J. Chivaurah (killed by ZIPRA during 1979 Ceasefire). Eight children.



School / Education

Primary: Marshall Hartley Primary School.



Service / Career

1976 - Chairman Zanu PF Mashonaland Province Women's League. [1]

Events

Further Reading