Difference between revisions of "Marian Chombo"

She was elected Member of Parliament for [[Zvimba North]] in the 2018 elections.

She was elected Member of Parliament for [[Zvimba North]] in the 2018 elections.

She was once married to [[Ignatius Chombo]].

She was once married to [[Ignatius Chombo]].

'''Marian Chombo''' is a Zimbabwean politician and former Vice-President of [[Joice Mujuru]]’s National People’s Party (NPP) and women’s assembly chairperson.<ref name="Pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/05/chombos-ex-wife-wants-rejoin-zanu-pf/ ], ''Chombo’s Ex-Wife Wants To Rejoin Zanu-PF , Published:5 January 2017 , Retrieved: 5 January 2017''</ref>

'''Marian Chombo''' is a Zimbabwean politician and former Vice-President of [[Joice Mujuru]]’s National People’s Party (NPP) and women’s assembly chairperson.<ref name="Pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/05/chombos-ex-wife-wants-rejoin-zanu-pf/ ], ''Chombo’s Ex-Wife Wants To Rejoin Zanu-PF , Published:5 January 2017 , Retrieved: 5 January 2017''</ref>

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

| birth_name = Marian Mhloyi <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| birth_name = <!-- only use if different from name above -->

| image = Marian_Chombo.jpg<!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| image = File: Marian_Chombo.jpg<!-- filename only, no "File:" or "Image:" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Marian Chombo<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

| name = Marian Chombo<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Marian Chombo is a Zimbabwean politician and former Vice-President of Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) and women’s assembly chairperson.[1] She was once married to Ignatius Chombo. She was elected Member of Parliament for Zvimba North in the 2018 elections.

Background

Marian was involved in a messy divorce wrangle with her former husband Ignatius Chombo. Their divorce attracted national attention as it exposed her husband's vast wealth.