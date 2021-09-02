Difference between revisions of "Marian Chombo"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 07:52, 2 September 2021

Marian Chombo
Marian Chombo.jpg
BornMarian Mhloyi

Marian Chombo is a Zimbabwean politician and former Vice-President of Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) and women’s assembly chairperson.[1] She was once married to Ignatius Chombo. She was elected Member of Parliament for Zvimba North in the 2018 elections.

Background

Marian was involved in a messy divorce wrangle with her former husband Ignatius Chombo. Their divorce attracted national attention as it exposed her husband's vast wealth.

  1. [1], Chombo’s Ex-Wife Wants To Rejoin Zanu-PF , Published:5 January 2017 , Retrieved: 5 January 2017
