Difference between revisions of "Marian Chombo"

Latest revision as of 07:52, 2 September 2021
|Marian Chombo
|Born
|Marian Mhloyi
Marian Chombo is a Zimbabwean politician and former Vice-President of Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) and women’s assembly chairperson.[1] She was once married to Ignatius Chombo. She was elected Member of Parliament for Zvimba North in the 2018 elections.
Background
Marian was involved in a messy divorce wrangle with her former husband Ignatius Chombo. Their divorce attracted national attention as it exposed her husband's vast wealth.