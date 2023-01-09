Difference between revisions of "Marian Chombo"
Revision as of 09:29, 9 January 2023
|Marian Chombo
|Born
|Marian Mhloyi
Marian Chombo is a Zimbabwean politician and former Vice-President of Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) and women’s assembly chairperson. [1]
Personal Details
Born:
Marriage: Ignatius Chombo. Their divorce was messy, and attracted national attention as it exposed her husband's vast wealth.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba North returned to Parliament:
- Ignatius Chombo of Zanu PF with 12 633 votes or 72.50 percent,
- Marian Chombo, Independent, with 3 577 votes or 20.53 percent,
- Abigail Sauti of MDC–T with 969 votes or 5.56 percent,
- Stewart Chapola of MDC–N with 245 votes or 1.41 percent.
Total 17 424 votes
She was elected Member of Parliament for Zvimba North in the 2018 elections.