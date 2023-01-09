'''Marian Chombo''' is a Zimbabwean politician and former Vice-President of [[Joice Mujuru]]’s [[National People's Party]] (NPP) and women’s assembly chairperson. <ref name="Pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/05/chombos-ex-wife-wants-rejoin-zanu-pf/ ], ''Chombo’s Ex-Wife Wants To Rejoin Zanu-PF , Published:5 January 2017 , Retrieved: 5 January 2017''</ref>

'''Marian Chombo''' is a Zimbabwean politician and former Vice-President of [[Joice Mujuru]]’s [[National People’s Party]] (NPP) and women’s assembly chairperson. <ref name="Pindula"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/01/05/chombos-ex-wife-wants-rejoin-zanu-pf/ ], ''Chombo’s Ex-Wife Wants To Rejoin Zanu-PF , Published:5 January 2017 , Retrieved: 5 January 2017''</ref>

Marian Chombo is a Zimbabwean politician and former Vice-President of Joice Mujuru’s National People's Party (NPP) and women’s assembly chairperson. [1]

Personal Details

Born:

Marriage: Ignatius Chombo. Their divorce was messy, and attracted national attention as it exposed her husband's vast wealth.

School / Education

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Zvimba North returned to Parliament:

Ignatius Chombo of Zanu PF with 12 633 votes or 72.50 percent,

Marian Chombo , Independent, with 3 577 votes or 20.53 percent,

, Independent, with 3 577 votes or 20.53 percent, Abigail Sauti of MDC–T with 969 votes or 5.56 percent,

Stewart Chapola of MDC–N with 245 votes or 1.41 percent.

Total 17 424 votes

She was elected Member of Parliament for Zvimba North in the 2018 elections.

Events

Further Reading

References