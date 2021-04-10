Difference between revisions of "Marinus Emmanuel van Zyl"
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:South Africa]]
Latest revision as of 19:33, 10 April 2021
Marinus Emmanuel van Zyl is a South African computer programmer. He is the husband of the late medical doctor and radio personality Dr Sindi.
Background
Wife
Marinus Emmanuel van Zyl was married to Dr Sindi. He met Dr Sindi at church.[1]
Children
With Dr Sindi Marinus had two beautiful children, Nandi and Marinus Emmanuel Jr (known as Manie).[1]
Education
Marinus van Zyl is a qualified computer programmer.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Dr Sindi van Zyl talks to Rian about medicine in the age of social media, Jacaranda FM, Published: May 17, 2018, Retrieved: April 10, 2021
- ↑ sindivanzyl, Twitter, Published: November 8, 2017, Retrieved: April 10, 2021