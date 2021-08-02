Marist Nyanga was set up in '''1962''', and has a student population of about 550 pupils.

'''Marist Brothers Secondary School ''' also '''Nyanga High School, Marist Brothers''' also '''Marist Nyanga ''' is 32km outside [[Nyanga]], [[Manicaland Province]]. It is a [[Catholic Church]] school. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

Location

Address: Nyanga. (32 kilometres from Nyanga town).

Telephone: 029 8524.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



History

Marist Nyanga was set up in 1962, and has a student population of about 550 pupils.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information