Latest revision as of 07:54, 2 August 2021
|Marist Brothers Secondary School
|Location
|Manicaland
Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 29 8524
Marist Brothers Secondary School also Nyanga High School, Marist Brothers also Marist Nyanga is 32km outside Nyanga, Manicaland Province. It is a Catholic Church school. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.
Location
Address: Nyanga. (32 kilometres from Nyanga town).
Telephone: 029 8524.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
Marist Nyanga was set up in 1962, and has a student population of about 550 pupils.
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.