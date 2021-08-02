Pindula

'''Marist Brothers Secondary School''' is a Zimbabwean secondary school located in [[Manicaland Province]]. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
+
'''Marist Brothers Secondary School''' also '''Nyanga High School, Marist Brothers''' also '''Marist Nyanga''' is 32km outside [[Nyanga]], [[Manicaland Province]]. It is a [[Catholic Church]] school.  The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.  
  
 +
==Location==
 +
'''Address:''' Nyanga. (32 kilometres from Nyanga town). <br/>
 +
'''Telephone:''' 029 8524. <br/>
 +
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 +
'''Email:''' <br/>
 +
'''Web:'''  <br/>
  
 +
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
  
 +
==History==
 +
Marist Nyanga was set up in '''1962''', and has a student population of about 550 pupils.
  
 +
==School Grounds==
 +
Grounds, buildings,
  
 +
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 +
Student body, number and ages
 +
Staff,
 +
* courses offered, to what levels.
  
  
+
==Events==
 +
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
  
Famous names associated with the school.
+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:Secondary Schools]]
 

Marist Brothers Secondary School
Location
Manicaland
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 29 8524


Marist Brothers Secondary School also Nyanga High School, Marist Brothers also Marist Nyanga is 32km outside Nyanga, Manicaland Province. It is a Catholic Church school. The school offers ordinary and advanced level and has boarding facility.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Nyanga. (32 kilometres from Nyanga town).
Telephone: 029 8524.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Marist Nyanga was set up in 1962, and has a student population of about 550 pupils.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

