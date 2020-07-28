Difference between revisions of "Mariyawanda Nzuwah"

''' Mariyawanda Nzuwah ''' was reportedly retired in ''' March 2018 ''' after reaching the retirement age of 65. This reportedly followed after President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa]] had committed itself to retire all civil service staff.[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2018/03/14/civil-service-boss-mariyawanda-nzuwah-retired-by-ed-after-reaching-pensionable-age/ Civil Service Boss Mariyawanda Nzuwah Retired By ED After Reaching Pensionable Age]

<ref name=" BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme"> https://www.bigsr.co.uk/single-post/2020/07/18/BSR-EXCLUSIVE-Beneficiaries-of-the-RBZ loan of US$325,368.00-Farm-Mechanisation-Scheme BSR EXCLUSIVE: Beneficiaries of the RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme], ''Big Saturday Read'', Published: 18 July 2020 Retrieved: 18 July 2020''</ref>

'''Mariyawanda Nzuwa''', long-time chief of the Public Service Commission, is listed under the thematic group “Senior Civil Servants”. He received a loan of US$317,775.00.

* Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value. <br/>

In '''July 2020''', '''Mariyawanda Nzuwa''' was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020 , as a beneficiary in the 2007 [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]] , as a result of the [ [ Fast Track Land Reform Programme]] .

In '''2016''' '''Nzuwah''' was reported to have had a cell phone bill of $200 000 while on a month-long foreign trip. This was reportedly accumulated from calls and data use on his NetOne and Econet contract lines. It was reported that on his NetOne line, Dr '''Nzuwah''' reportedly had a balance of $8,116.14 which rose to $161,002.36 due to calls and data use worth $149,617.12.

Phone Bill

In 2016 Nzuwah was reported to have had a cell phone bill of $200 000 while on a month-long foreign trip. This was reportedly accumulated from calls and data use on his NetOne and Econet contract lines. It was reported that on his NetOne line, Dr Nzuwah reportedly had a balance of $8,116.14 which rose to $161,002.36 due to calls and data use worth $149,617.12.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Mariyawanda Nzuwa was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

The data is analysed by recipients origin:.

Mashonaland provinces had the most beneficiaries, both in terms of numbers and value.



Mashonaland East got US$47,5 million,

Mashonaland West US$44,7 million

Mashonaland Central had US$34,2 million.



Two Matebeleland provinces had a combined total of US$13,9 million.

Masvingo US$26,4 million,

Manicaland US$18 million

Midlands US$14 million.

Retirement

