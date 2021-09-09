Shortly afterwards, she started working as a tax associate and had good fortune with an internal transfer to an actuarial role. She started taking professional exams while she was working and there came a time when returning to her original degree was no longer worthwhile. She qualified as a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries after 5 years of exams.<ref name="Girl">[https://girlimpact.wordpress.com/2013/06/27/how-i-became-an-actuary/ How I became an actuary], ''G.I.R.L IMPACT'', published: June 27, 2013, retrieved: December 4, 2016</ref>

She completed her Advanced Levels in [[Harare]] at [[ Chisipite Senior School ]] , and moved to the United Kingdom to begin a BSc Actuarial Science degree at The London School of Economics but had to leave her studies during her first year due to currency problems in Zimbabwe, believing she would return to complete them.

Marjorie Ngwenya is a Zimbabwean born actuary who became the first non-British-based person to be appointed president-elect of the UK’s Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA). She has served in various positions in companies such as Old Mutual, Liberty Group South Africa and Deloitte United Kingdom.





Education

Shortly afterwards, she started working as a tax associate and had good fortune with an internal transfer to an actuarial role. She started taking professional exams while she was working and there came a time when returning to her original degree was no longer worthwhile. She qualified as a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries after 5 years of exams.[1]

Marjorie Ngwenya also studied for a Sloan MSc, Leadership & Strategy at London School of Business.[2]

Career

From 2004 to 2007 she was Manager at Deloitte UK before she joined Swiss Re where she worked tilll 2009 as Vice President and Senior Risk Actuary. In January 2009 she was appointed Editor of The Actuary, a position she held until December 2011. In January 2011 she joined Mazars as a member of the Editorial Board before she left in December 2012. From 2010 to 2013 she worked at Mazars UK as a Director.

Ngwenya has also worked as a Liveryman and member of the PR committee at Worshipful Company of Actuaries. In July 2012 she was Chairperson of Southern African Actuarial ConneXion (SAAX) until December 2012. She has also served the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries as a member of the Audit & Risk Committee and at Old Mutual Group as Chief Risk Officer (Africa).

Since 2011 she has has served the City of London, a member of Chartered Management Institute and member of the council of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. Ngwenya is also a board member of the Legal Resources Trust, a visiting lecturer at Cass Business School, member of the management board at the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. In June 2016 she was announced as the President Elect of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries and in July 2016 she was Group Executive responsible for Strategy at Liberty Group South Africa.[2]









