Difference between revisions of "Mark Burden"

<blockquote> Politically Exposed Persons (PEP)s also collude with money men in gold smuggling, and PEPs ensure that the smugglers evade border controls (Tsoroti, S & Anand, A. ''Inside Zim’s illicit gold mine trade''. 18 September 2020) and access gold at subsidised prices from Fidelity Printers and Refnery (FPR), (Zimeye. ''Jonathan Moyo’s ‘V11s Expose Mnangagwa And His Wife Gold Smuggling Moves''. 9 December 2020) while the money men purchase the gold or finance the production of the gold. This has gone on for decades as epitomised by naming of President Mnangagwa as a benefciary of the proceeds of illegal gold trading in a 2003 court case in which a Zimbabwean gold miner, Mark Burden was on trial. (Ibid) </blockquote>

