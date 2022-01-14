Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mark Dube"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Mark Dube (Joshua Misihairambwe)''' was an early nationalist ==Personal Details== '''Born''': '''3 April 1935''', Essexvale. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 13:29, 14 January 2022

Mark Dube (Joshua Misihairambwe) was an early nationalist

Personal Details

Born: 3 April 1935, Essexvale. [1]


School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mark_Dube&oldid=114182"