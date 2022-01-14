Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mark Dube"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Mark Dube (Joshua Misihairambwe)''' was an early nationalist ==Personal Details== '''Born''': '''3 April 1935''', Essexvale. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in...")
 
 
Line 3: Line 3:
 
==Personal Details==
 
==Personal Details==
 
'''Born''': '''3 April 1935''', [[Essexvale]]. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell,  African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022'' </ref> <br/>
 
'''Born''': '''3 April 1935''', [[Essexvale]]. <ref name="African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980"> [Diana Mitchell,  African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980'', (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022'' </ref> <br/>
 
 
  
 
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.  
+
[[Longfield School]], [[Essexvale]], then [[Nkulumane Government School]] in [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
  
 
==Service / Career==
 
==Service / Career==
 +
'''1956''' - moved to Mashonaland.
 +
  
 
==Events==
 
==Events==
Line 17: Line 17:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=Your page title
+
|title=Mark Dube
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=election,Local Government,Pfura,RDC
+
|keywords=early nationalists, Joshua Misihairambwe,  
|description= Local Government Elections 2018
+
|description= House of Assembly 1980
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image=Uploaded_file.png
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]

Latest revision as of 13:34, 14 January 2022

Mark Dube (Joshua Misihairambwe) was an early nationalist

Personal Details

Born: 3 April 1935, Essexvale. [1]

School / Education

Longfield School, Essexvale, then Nkulumane Government School in Bulawayo.

Service / Career

1956 - moved to Mashonaland.


Events

Further Reading

  1. [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mark_Dube&oldid=114183"