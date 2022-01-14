Difference between revisions of "Mark Dube"
Mark Dube (Joshua Misihairambwe) was an early nationalist
Personal Details
Born: 3 April 1935, Essexvale. [1]
School / Education
Longfield School, Essexvale, then Nkulumane Government School in Bulawayo.
Service / Career
1956 - moved to Mashonaland.
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Diana Mitchell, African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980], "African Nationalist Leaders in Zimbabwe: Who’s Who 1980, (Cannon Press, Salisbury, 1980), Retrieved: 13 January 2022