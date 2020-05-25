Difference between revisions of "Mark Franshisko"

In July 2018, Mark Franshisko was elected to Ward 34 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1283 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 34 Makoni RDC with 1283 votes, beating Thinkwell Zambezi, independent with 535 votes and Answer Murapa of MDC-Alliance with 299 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]