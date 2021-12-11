'''Mark Simon Harrison''' is an English former footballer who is the manager of Kenyan Kenyan Premier League team Gor Mahia. He is the former coach for [[Highlanders Football Club]] and [[Caps United Football Club]]. Harrison would serve as the "Green Machine's" gaffer for a little under 5 months, from January 2015 to June 2015 and would throw in the towel citing that the financial challenges that the club went through had taken their toll on him and his family.<ref name="Soccer24Quit">[http://www.soccer24.co.zw/2015/06/15/mark-harrison-quits-caps-united/ Mark Harrison quits Caps United], ''Soccer24'', Published: 15 Jun 2015, Retrieved: 16 Jun 2015</ref>

Mark Simon Harrison is an English former footballer who is the manager of Kenyan Kenyan Premier League team Gor Mahia. He is the former coach for Highlanders Football Club and Caps United Football Club. Harrison would serve as the "Green Machine's" gaffer for a little under 5 months, from January 2015 to June 2015 and would throw in the towel citing that the financial challenges that the club went through had taken their toll on him and his family.[1]

Background

Mark Simon Harrison was born in Derby, England on 11 December 1960. He is married to Julie Harrison.[2]

Foootball career

Harrison started his football career in England where he turned out for Port Vale, making 70 appearances for the club. He was eventually transferred in a deal that sent him to Stoke City where he played his debut match against Manchester United at Old Trafford. After making his debut at Old Trafford, he only managed another six appearances before injuries derailed his career. In South Africa Harrison was also at one point voted South African Goalkeeper of the year.[3]

Coaching Experience

Harrison has coached several teams on the continent which include the like of Mpumlanga Black Aces, Chippa United, African Warriors and Bay Stars.[4] At Mpumalanga, he initially started as an assistant before being promoted as head coach halfway through the season and took over for the remainder of the season after which he departed. Most of Harrison's coaching career in Africa has been in the South African league. He was also once in charge of Bay United by left the club to join Chippa United.April 2013 he also took charge of Chippa United and never lost a game during that period but saw his team relegated before resigning at the end of the 2012-2013 season. He was also put in charge of Golden Arrows.[5] He is said to have returned to England for a while where he worked as goalkeepers coach for Bristol City and Everton. Having impressed, he was offered a contract by Oxford United where he had his longest coaching stint as an assistant.[5] In Zimbabwe Harrison had coaching stints with CAPS United Football Club and Harare City Football Club.

Coaching Credentials

Mark Harrison holds a UEFA Class A coaching licence

Clubs coached by Harrison

1994 – 1995 Stafford Rangers

2000 – 2001 Bangladesh National team

2001 – 2002 Fortune FC (South Africa)

2002 – 2003 Hurriya (Maldives)

2010 – 2011 Mpumalanga Black Aces (South Africa)

2011 – 2012 African Warriors (South Africa)

2012 – 2013 Bay Stars (South Africa)

2013 Chippa United (South Africa)

2013–2014 Golden Arrows (South Africa)

2014 Black Leopards (South Africa) [4]

Jan - Jun 2015 CAPS United (Zimbabwe)

Jun 2015 - 2017 Township Rollers (Botswana)

2018 to 2019 Harare City Football Club





Tenure at CAPS United

In January 2015, CAPS United would announce that Mark Harrison would be joining them as their head coach on a 3 year contract.[4] It would take a month for him to process a work permit and see him only joining the club in February 2015. He would vow never to coach in Zimbabwe again.[7]

A bumpy ride would pursue as CAPS would face financial troubles at one time failing to pay the gaffer for two month.[8] Information would later surface that CAPS United were actually his 3rd choice after attempts for him to land a job at both Dynamos and Highlanders proved fruitless.[9]

He would surface the next day in Botswana, having joined Township Rollers, who had just two months previously parted ways with Zimbabwean coach Madinda Ndlovu.[10]

Performance

CAPS United played a total of 12 games in the 2015 PSL season and won 5 and drew 4. They would also walk away as winners of the Sino - Zim Cup 2015 winners.[11]

Resignation

After just 5 months into a 3 year contract Harrison would tender his resignation to CAPS United citing that the financial woes that the club went through for the better part of the year had taken a toll on him and his family.[1] CAPS United would accept his resignation and temporarily place Mark Mathe as the acting coach.[12]

Controversy

Harrison has been accused of not being able to stay on a job for a long time and has often been described as a team hopper. Soon after penning a deal with Makepekepe, Harrison was said to have been facing possible legal action from his former employers after it emerged that he was in breach of a contract.











