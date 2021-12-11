Mark Mathe

Mark Mathe is a Zimbabwean football coach. Mathe has coached Highlanders, Caps United and Harare City in the Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League.

Career

Mathe served as Kelvin Kaindu's assistant at Highlanders Football Club before being appointed coach after Kaindu's sacking. After he was dismissed by Highlanders, Mathe was appointed Mark Harrison's assistant coach at Caps United in 2015.[1]

After Harrison left, Mathe was appointed CAPS United caretaker coach with Brenna Msiska and Fungai Kwashi as his assistants.

Mathe also spent over a season understudying Chitembwe at CAPS United before he joined Mark Harrison at Harare City Football Club. He took over Harare City Football Club on an interim basis after Mark Harrison left in June 2019. He failed to assert himself and managed a paltry three points out of a possible 18 during his short stint. After Harare City appointed Lloyd Chitembwe as their coach, Mark Mathe and Tichaona Diya were sacked to pave way for the backroom staff brought in by Chitembwe.[2]

In September 2021, Mathe was appointed Bulawayo Chiefs Football Club coach after they fired coach Thulani Sibanda. Mathe left Zifa Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision to coach Bulawayo Chiefs.[3]