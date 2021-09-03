Difference between revisions of "Marlborough"
Michaellaban
'''Marlborough''' is a residential
'''Marlborough''' is a residential in [[Harare]] in Zimbabwe. is about 10 km North-West of Harare's city center. It lies between the roads leading to [[Chinhoyi]] (Lomagundi Road) and [[Bindura]] from Harare. It is bordered by [[]], [[Wesgate]] and [[Emerald Hill]].
*[[Mandel Training Center]]
* [[Mandel Training Center]]
*[[Marlborough Vlei]]
* [[Marlborough Vlei]]
*[[Marlborough High School]]
* [[Marlborough High School]]
*[[Westgate]]
* [[Westgate]]
*[[Emerald Hill]]
* [[Emerald Hill]]
*[[Sherwood Park]]
* [[Sherwood Park]]
*[[Greencroft]]
* [[Greencroft]]
*[[Bluff Hill]]
* [[Bluff Hill]]
*[[Avonlea]]
* [[Avonlea]]
*[[Sunridge]]
* [[Sunridge]]
*[[Marlborough Red Roofs]]
* [[Marlborough Red Roofs]]
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|title=
|title=Marlborough
|
|=replace
|keywords=
|keywords=,,Harare
|description=
|description=
}}
}}
[[Category:]]
Latest revision as of 07:17, 3 September 2021
Marlborough
Marlborough Post Office
Marlborough is a residential suburb in Harare in Zimbabwe. It is about 10 km North-West of Harare's city center. It lies between the roads leading to Chinhoyi (Lomagundi Road) and Bindura from Harare. It is bordered by Mabelreign, Wesgate and Emerald Hill.
Notable places in Marlborough
Schools in Marlborough
Suburbs close to Marlborough
- Westgate
- Emerald Hill
- Sherwood Park
- Greencroft
- Bluff Hill
- Avonlea
- Sunridge / Mabelreign
- Marlborough Red Roofs