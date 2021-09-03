Pindula

Latest revision as of 07:17, 3 September 2021

Marlborough
Residential Suburb
Marlborough
Marlborough Post Office
Marlborough Post Office

Marlborough is a residential suburb in Harare in Zimbabwe. It is about 10 km North-West of Harare's city center. It lies between the roads leading to Chinhoyi (Lomagundi Road) and Bindura from Harare. It is bordered by Mabelreign, Wesgate and Emerald Hill.

Notable places in Marlborough

Schools in Marlborough

Suburbs close to Marlborough


References

