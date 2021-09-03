−

'''Marlborough''' is a residential surburb in the province of [[Harare]] in Zimbabwe. it is about 10 km North-West of Harare's city center. It lies between the roads leading to [[Chinhoyi]] (Lomagundi Road) and [[Bindura]] from Harare. It is bordered by [[ Marlbereign ]], [[Wesgate]] and [[Emerald Hill]].

