Marlborough High School is in Marlborough, Harare Metropolitan Province.
'''Marlborough High School''' is in Marlborough, [[Harare Metropolitan Province]].
  
 
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
 
('''August 2021''') <br/>
 
('''August 2021''') <br/>
'''Address:''' Cnr Chinyika and Admiral Tait Streets, Marlborough, [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Address:''' Cnr Chinyika and Admiral Tait Streets, PO Box MR199, Marlborough, [[Harare]]. <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' 04 300828, 04 309441, 04 309766, 04 300741, 04 309089, 04 309088. <br/>
 
'''Telephone:''' 04 300828, 04 309441, 04 309766, 04 300741, 04 309089, 04 309088. <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
Marlborough High School is in Marlborough, Harare Metropolitan Province.

Location

(August 2021)
Address: Cnr Chinyika and Admiral Tait Streets, PO Box MR199, Marlborough, Harare.
Telephone: 04 300828, 04 309441, 04 309766, 04 300741, 04 309089, 04 309088.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

