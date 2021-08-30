Difference between revisions of "Marlborough High School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Marlborough High School''' [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
|+
'''Marlborough High School''' [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 8:
|Line 8:
==Location==
==Location==
('''August 2021''') <br/>
('''August 2021''') <br/>
|−
'''Address:''' Cnr Chinyika and Admiral Tait Streets, Marlborough, [[Harare]]. <br/>
|+
'''Address:''' Cnr Chinyika and Admiral Tait Streets, Marlborough, [[Harare]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 04 300828, 04 309441, 04 309766, 04 300741, 04 309089, 04 309088. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 04 300828, 04 309441, 04 309766, 04 300741, 04 309089, 04 309088. <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
|Line 37:
|Line 37:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
Latest revision as of 07:29, 30 August 2021
Marlborough High School is in Marlborough, Harare Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(August 2021)
Address: Cnr Chinyika and Admiral Tait Streets, PO Box MR199, Marlborough, Harare.
Telephone: 04 300828, 04 309441, 04 309766, 04 300741, 04 309089, 04 309088.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.